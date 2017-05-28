Register
19:02 GMT +328 May 2017
    Women pay their respects to all those affected by the bomb attack, following a vigil in central Manchester, Britain May 23, 2017.

    Manchester Attack Info Leaks: 'It Puts People's Lives in Jeopardy', Says Kelly

    Leaking classified information such as data about the Manchester attack to media jeopardizes people's lives, said US Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly condemned on Sunday the leaks of the UK security services' information on Monday's Manchester terror act to the US media after the data had been shared with the US security services.

    "It is outrageous. I do not know why people do it. It jeopardizes not only investigation but puts people's lives in jeopardy," Kelly said in an interview with the Fox News broadcaster.

    On Wednesday, leaked pictures of a bomb used in Monday's explosion appeared in the US media, causing a diplomatic row between the United Kingdom and the United States.

    Manchester Bomber's Younger Brother Among Plotters of Attack on UN Libya Envoy
    UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that she would make clear to US President Donald Trump that the intelligence shared between the UK and the US law enforcement must remain secure. Trump, in turn, called the leaks "deeply troubling." US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson expressed regret that the leak happened.

    Media reported on Thursday, that the United Kingdom temporarily stopped intelligence sharing with the United States in the wake of the leaks but waived that ban subsequently.

    On Monday night, an explosion occurred at the Manchester Arena at the end of a concert of US singer Ariana Grande, leaving at least 22 people, including minors, dead and dozens more injured. UK police have identified Salman Abedi as the individual they suspect of having perpetrated the attack. Daesh reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

