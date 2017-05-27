US President Trump Characterizes G7 Summit in Italy as 'Tremendously Productive'

"I was here in Sicily to attend very important summit meetings — the meeting of the G7. It was a tremendously productive meeting where I strengthened America's bonds. We have great bonds with other countries," Trump said during his address to the US military personnel at Italy's naval air station Sigonella.
Trump added that a "truly historic week" concluded Saturday in terms of the United States' relations with some of the countries' closest allies.
Trump's visit to Sicily was carried out as part of his first trip overseas as the US president which had started on May 19. Apart from the G7 summit, Trump also participated in NATO summit on Thursday and visited Saudi Arabia, Israel and Belgium as part of the travel.
