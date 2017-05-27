Register
27 May 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. military personnel at Naval Air Station Sigonella following the G7 Summit, in Sigonella, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017

    US President Trump Characterizes G7 Summit in Italy as 'Tremendously Productive'

    US President Donald Trump called the G7 summit a "tremendously productive meeting", where he strengthened America's bonds.

    Oxfam activists wearing masks of the leaders of the G7 summit; from left, Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni, US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, stage a demonstration in Giardini Naxos, near the venue of the G7 summit in the Sicilian town of Taormina, southern Italy, Friday, May 26, 2017
    US in Process of Reviewing Policies on Climate Change, Paris Agreement - G7 Communique
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump on Saturday praised the productivity of the G7 summit held on May 26-27 in the city of Taormina on the Italian island of Sicily.

    "I was here in Sicily to attend very important summit meetings — the meeting of the G7. It was a tremendously productive meeting where I strengthened America's bonds. We have great bonds with other countries," Trump said during his address to the US military personnel at Italy's naval air station Sigonella.

    Trump added that a "truly historic week" concluded Saturday in terms of the United States' relations with some of the countries' closest allies.

    A member of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), made up of an alliance of Arab and Kurdish fighters, removes an Islamic State group flag in the town of Tabqa, about 55 kilometres (35 miles) west of Raqa city, on April 30, 2017, as they advance in their battle for the group's de facto capital
    G7 Leaders Note Significant Progress in Countering Daesh in Iraq, Syria
    According to the G7 summit final communique, as a result of the meeting the leaders of the world's seven major advanced economies agreed to increase international cooperation to tackle such contemporary issues as terrorism, climate change, cyberattacks, unfair trade practices, as well as to enhance efforts to settle the conflicts in the Middle East and tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

    Trump's visit to Sicily was carried out as part of his first trip overseas as the US president which had started on May 19. Apart from the G7 summit, Trump also participated in NATO summit on Thursday and visited Saudi Arabia, Israel and Belgium as part of the travel.

    Ok