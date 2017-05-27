Trump Administration Toughens Screening Rules for Visa Applicants

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US administration has told embassies to ratchet up screening procedures for certain visa applicants after a court stay on its travel ban for several Muslim-majority countries, local media reported Friday.
"As part of our work to constantly improve screening and vetting of visa applicants… the Department instructed posts to immediately take a number of steps," a State Department cable to embassies, seen by CNN, read.
Trump issued an executive order on January 25 blocking nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States. The administration revised the order on March 6 after courts blocked its implementation. The later order did not include Iraqi nationals.
All comments
Show new comments (0)