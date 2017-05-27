USS Nimitz Strike Group to Return to Pacific for First Time Since 2013

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The USS Nimitz Strike Group will depart next week for its first deployment in the Pacific since 2013.

"USS Nimitz (CVN 68), USS Kidd (DDG 100) and USS Shoup (DDG 86) are scheduled to depart their homeports of Naval Station Kitsap-Bremerton and Naval Station Everett, respectively, June 1, for a regularly scheduled deployment," the release stated.

The strike group last deployed in 2013, and then underwent a 20-month maintenance and modernization that was completed in October 2016.

The three vessels will briefly stop at Naval Air Station North Island to meet up with the other ships and units of Carrier Strike Group 11. Nimitz is the flagship carrier of the strike group.

The Nimitz Strike Group is part of the US Third Fleet, which operates in the eastern and northern Pacific Ocean areas including the Bering Sea and the Arctic.