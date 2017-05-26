Register
    Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas

    Las Vegas Police Expect Memorial Day Terrorist Attack, Tighten Security

    © AP Photo/ Jae C. Hong
    US
    110510

    For the almost 2 billion Muslims on earth, Ramadan is a peaceful celebration of the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad. For Daesh, the holiday season should be “celebrated” with total war against the West.

    US President Donald Trump (L) meets French President Emmanuel Macron before a working lunch ahead of a NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Peter Dejong
    Trump Makes First NATO Meeting as Alliance Steps Up Fight Against Daesh
    A video circulated by Daesh calls for jihadists across the globe to commit solo terror attacks. The 44-minute video features footage of the Las Vegas skyline: the tidbit that prompted officials to investigate and verify the film’s authenticity.

     “It would be irresponsible not to take any threat as credible,” Southern Nevada counter-terror chief Capt. Christopher Darcy told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday.

    Times Square in New York was also included in the Daesh propaganda piece. A narrator called for “all-out war” to be waged by the “soldiers of the caliphate,” a region under Sharia law; to “open in their faces the door of jihad,” referring to “tyrants” in Russia, Europe and the US. 

    “There is no existence for the so-called innocents and civilians,” the video said regarding such “tyrants.”

    Given Las Vegas’ pull as a tourist destination for visitors around the US and the world, Darcy said law enforcement would seek “new ways” to keep people safe. In addition to more frequent police patrols during the holiday weekend, police say it’s important for people in the area to be vigilant and report suspicious activity.

    Marawi City
    © REUTERS/ Romeo Ranoco
    Daesh Invasion: Foreign Jihadists Repel Army Attacks in the Philippines

    And the police will listen. “I’d rather respond to 1,000 nothings than miss the one something that’s going to lead us to stopping an attack here in our valley,” the captain said. 

