Las Vegas Police Expect Memorial Day Terrorist Attack, Tighten Security

A video circulated by Daesh calls for jihadists across the globe to commit solo terror attacks. The 44-minute video features footage of the Las Vegas skyline: the tidbit that prompted officials to investigate and verify the film’s authenticity.

“It would be irresponsible not to take any threat as credible,” Southern Nevada counter-terror chief Capt. Christopher Darcy told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday.

Times Square in New York was also included in the Daesh propaganda piece. A narrator called for “all-out war” to be waged by the “soldiers of the caliphate,” a region under Sharia law; to “open in their faces the door of jihad,” referring to “tyrants” in Russia, Europe and the US.

“There is no existence for the so-called innocents and civilians,” the video said regarding such “tyrants.”

Given Las Vegas’ pull as a tourist destination for visitors around the US and the world, Darcy said law enforcement would seek “new ways” to keep people safe. In addition to more frequent police patrols during the holiday weekend, police say it’s important for people in the area to be vigilant and report suspicious activity.

And the police will listen. “I’d rather respond to 1,000 nothings than miss the one something that’s going to lead us to stopping an attack here in our valley,” the captain said.