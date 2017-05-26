Trump Fail to Stand Behind Article 5 at NATO Summit

© REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst Trump Committed to Article 5 Despite Omission From Speech - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US allies may be concerned that President Donald Trump did not reaffirm during the NATO summit America's commitment to collective defense under Article 5 of the alliance's treaty, House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Eliot Engel said in a press release on Friday.

"I’m disappointed that the President failed to reaffirm America’s commitment to Article 5," the release stated. "President Trump’s failure to stand firmly behind that pledge is certain to worry our allies and embolden Vladimir Putin and others who want to see the alliance falter."

Engel also noted that Trump should not have used his speech to embarrass NATO allies by discussing how they have not met defense spending goals.

Trump said during his speech in Brussels on Thursday that 23 or 28 NATO members have chronically underpaid by failing to spend the suggested 2 percent of GDP on defense.

NATO guidelines recommend member nations spend at least 2 percent of their GDP on defense, but their contributions are ultimately assessed on their own capabilities. Neither the alliance nor member nations pay the United States.