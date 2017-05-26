Clinton Lambasts Trump's Budget Proposal as Attack of 'Unimaginable Cruelty'

"Look at the budget that was just proposed in Washington," Clinton stated.

"It is an attack of unimaginable cruelty on the most vulnerable among us — the youngest, the oldest, the poorest, and hard-working people who need a little help to gain or hang on to a decent middle class life."

Clinton noted that the budget "grossly" underfunds education, mental health and efforts to fight the opioid epidemic.

The budget also puts the entire world at risk by reversing the United States' commitment to fight climate change, she said.