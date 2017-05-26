FBI Investigating Attempted Cyberattack Against Trump Organization

© Photo: Pixabay FBI Arrests White Supremacist in US State of South Carolina for Planning Attack

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The FBI informed Trump’s sons Donald and Eric about the attempted breach during an emergency meeting that was also attended by CIA officers, ABC News reported.

The meeting reportedly took place on May 8 in New York. However, Eric Trump denied to ABC News that the organization was hacked.

"We absolutely weren’t hacked," he said in a call with the outlet. "That’s crazy. We weren’t hacked, I can tell you that."

Cyberattacks remain a major concern for private businesses and government agencies around the world.

On May 12, the Kaspersky Lab cybersecurity company registered about 45,000 ransomware attacks in 74 countries worldwide. On Sunday, Europol Executive Director Rob Wainwright said that as the malware, dubbed WannaCry, continued to spread over the weekend, 200,000 users in 150 countries had been affected.