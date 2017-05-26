Register
17:04 GMT +326 May 2017
Live
    Search
    RT’s editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan

    New US Draft Bill on Alleged Russian Subversion Inspired by Cold War

    © Sputnik/
    US
    Get short URL
    127421

    The new draft bill introduced into the US Congress, demanding a comprehensive official report on Russia's alleged measures to undermine the United States, including the assessment of the RT broadcaster, is reminiscent of the Ronald Reagan administration's tactics, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT and Sputnik news agency, said Friday.

    Vaccination
    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Russia, US Should Cooperate to Bring Back 'Vaccine Diplomacy,' Top Scientist Tells Sputnik
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, Salud Carbajal, a member of the US House of Representatives, introduced the Reporting on Influence and Subversion by the Kremlin Act (RISK Act), requesting a report from the Department of State on Moscow's alleged subversive measures aimed against the United States, which, according to Carbajal, would be the first such report to Congress since 1986. The proposal singled out the need to assess RT, labeled as "propaganda outlet" in the bill text.

    "Yet another congressman introduced another delightful bill that belongs to Cold War era… Progressive political trends circa 1986. They are suggesting a bill, seemingly from [Ronald] Reagan era, aimed against us. At least, not [Joseph] McCarthy," Simonyan wrote on her Twitter.

    According to Carbajal, the project is based on 1985 Congressional requirement for the State Department to submit a report on the USSR's alleged attempts to undermine the United States' role internationally.

    The RT editor-in-chief said that the broadcaster lost count of bills aiming to "limit, forbid and suppress" the media outlet.

    "They have not suggested to arrest us yet, but I do not think we will have to wait long for it," Simonyan said.

    Russia has faced repeated allegations from the United States that it may have influenced the 2016 presidential election. Russian officials have repeatedly denied US claims that it meddled in the election and called such allegations absurd. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in February that Moscow had never interfered in foreign states' internal affairs and was not intending to do so in the future.

    Ronald Reagan was the 40th US President in office between 1981-1989. US Senator Joseph McCarthy was famous for his role in a 1950s mass campaign for weeding out Soviet spies in the United States.

    Related:

    Fox News Poll on Attitude to Russia Shows US 'Has Deficit of Truth' - Russian MP
    Trump's First Speech at NATO Summit Hints at Prospects of US-Russian Relations
    Why US' Sanctions Policy Against N Korea is Actually Aimed at Russia
    Tags:
    RT, Margarita Simonyan, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Cough Up
    Cough Up!
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok