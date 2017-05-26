Register
04:55 GMT +326 May 2017
Live
    Search
    US troops are seen on top of their tanks, as others chat next to an armored vehicle (File)

    'Wastefulness Is Endemic to US Military': DoD Has a History of 'Losing' Hardware

    © AFP 2017/ RABIH MOGHRABI
    US
    Get short URL
    0 30 0 0

    The US military losing track of billions of dollars’ worth of equipment meant for Iraq and Kuwait is typical of American overseas combat deployments, historian and retired US Army Major Todd Pierce told Sputnik.

    Smoke billows following reported air strikes by Syrian regime forces in the rebel-held area of Qabun, east of the capital Damascus, on March 6, 2017.
    © AFP 2017/ Mohammed EYAD
    Pentagon Seeks $262M More to Hasten Training of Anti-Daesh Forces in Iraq, Syria
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a new report — after a months-long probe ordered by Congress – that the Defense Department could not demonstrate if materials purchased through the $2 billion Iraq Train-and-Equip Fund (ITEF) reached their intended destinations.

    In addition, Amnesty International claimed Wednesday, citing a 2016 declassified Inspector General report, said the Defense Department failed to track $1 billion in equipment in Iraq and Kuwait. A Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik earlier on Thursday, however, that Amnesty's allegations were false.

    "Wastefulness is endemic to the US military," Pierce, a former Judge Advocate General (JAG) military lawyer stated. "Before 9/11, it was typified by having to spend any remaining funds a command had at the end of the fiscal year regardless of lack of need."

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ed Matthaidess, commander, left, Task Force Falcon, outlining areas of an Iraqi security forces tactical assembly area to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gary J. Volesky, commander, Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command – Operation Inherent Resolve, in northern Iraq, prior to the start of the Mosul offensive. (File)
    © AP Photo/ U.S. Army
    Back to Iraq: Up to 20,000 American Soldiers May Stay to Mop Up Daesh
    Stories abound, Pierce added, of military commands burying vast amounts of equipment for the purpose of facilitating movement at the end of their tours to avoid an inventory process.

    “In wartime or what passes as wartime today, it is policy,” he claimed.

    US forces departing or being rotated out of combat theaters routinely abandoned vast quantities of equipment, Pierce maintained.

    "As a member of the 321st Materiel Management Center during the first Gulf War [in 1991], I heard reports of battalions doing just that, burying vast amounts of equipment so they would not be slowed down in their departure from the theater," he said.

    Examples of such behavior by US military forces went back at least 50 years, Pierce recalled.

    "This isn’t new: Vietnam veterans brought back similar accounts. All this equipment can be claimed to have been ‘lost’ in combat. Ammunition can be readily used up so it doesn’t have to be repacked for shipment home," he said.

    Weapons themselves would seem less likely to be lost or disposed of in such a manner except perhaps to leave them behind with US allies without proper authority or to be sold on a black-market for personal enrichment, Pierce suggested.

    "Is anyone ever held accountable? No, except maybe in such an extreme case Is this a regular problem? Only when and where we deploy troops or other military resources," he said.

    In Thursday’s report, the GAO recommended that the Defense Department improve its systems and procedures such as how it records key transportation data in order to better track this equipment. Congress had asked the GAO, the report noted, to review the Pentagon’s "accountability of ITEF-funded equipment." The review and assessment of Pentagon systems and procedures was conducted from September 2016 to May 2017, according to the report.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Trump $603Bln Budget Proposal for Pentagon Inadequate - McCain
    Pro-Syrian Gov't Forces Working on Leaving al-Tanf Deconfliction Zone - Pentagon
    US Troops Wounded in Yemen Raid on Monday - Pentagon
    Tags:
    equipment, loss, Pentagon, Iraq, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Losing weapons
    Wrong Place, Wrong Time
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok