Unshackled: A Free Chelsea Manning Will Give First TV Interview to ABC

Manning had been locked up for years after she allegedly shared footage of US war crimes with WikiLeaks. Likely knowing it would land her in trouble if and when she was caught, Manning has been hailed by supporters for the remarkable fortitude she showed by going through with it anyway.

Manning’s interview will be with Juju Chang for a special edition of Nightline, the Hill reported, but parts of the conversation will be featured on Good Morning American and World News Tonight with David Muir.

After she was denied medical treatment in prison for gender identity disorder and was placed in solitary confinement, Manning attempted suicide on multiple occasions. Despite her trying past, “how it played out is only my starting point — not my final destination,” Manning said.

Manning released footage of a US forces gunning down about a dozen civilians with a 30mm cannon from two Apache helicopters from July 12, 2007. Two Reuters workers were among those killed, Manning originally reported in Collateral Murder, a short video. The military later alleged that these were “anti-Iraqi forces.” She was originally sentenced to 35 years in prison, but before leaving office, former US President Barack Obama commuted the sentence for the whistleblower who leaked thousands of classified documents.