01:53 GMT +326 May 2017
    AG Jeff Sessions

    US Justice Dept. to Take Trump Travel Ban Case to Supreme Court - AG Sessions

    © AFP 2017/ MANDEL NGAN
    US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Thursday that the Department of Justice will seek review of the case regarding President Trump's travel ban in the Supreme court to "vigorously defend the power and duty of the Executive Branch."

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of Justice is going to ask the Supreme Court to examine the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals decision on President Donald Trump's travel ban, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in a statement.

    "This Department of Justice will continue to vigorously defend the power and duty of the Executive Branch to protect the people of this country from danger, and will seek review of this case in the United States Supreme court," Sessions stated in the statement on Thursday.

    Earlier in the day, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a nationwide injunction against Trump's travel ban executive order, citing its "irreparable harm" to individuals across the country.

    Sessions emphasized the Justice Department has disagreed with the court's ruling, because it blocks the order that aims to strengthen national security.

    Moreover, Sessions noted that Trump exercised his constitutional duty to protect American people from the threat of terrorism by signing the executive action.

    On March 6, Trump introduced a revision of the travel ban that restricts individuals from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days, and suspending refugees from entering the country for 120 days. Unlike the first order, which was suspended by a court in February, Iraqi nationals were not included in the second ban.

