22:52 GMT +325 May 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the apparent attack in Manchester, England, before his remarks alongside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in the West Bank city of Bethlehem May 23, 2017.

    Trump Committed to Article 5 Despite Omission From Speech - White House

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    US
    US President is committed to the NATO Article V mutual defense provision despite not mentioning it in his speech at the 2017 NATO Summit.

    U.S. Marine Corps four-star general James Mattis arrives to address at the pre-trial hearing of Marine Corps Sgt. Frank D. Wuterich at Camp Pendleton, California U.S in a March 22, 2010 file photo
    © REUTERS/ Mike Blake
    US Commitment to NATO Article 5 Rock Solid - Defense Secretary
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump is committed to the Article V mutual defense provision of the North Atlantic Treaty despite not mentioning it in his speech at the 2017 NATO Summit, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said on Thursday while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One.

    "We’re not playing cutsie with this," Spicer said when asked if Trump’s failure to verbalize a commitment to Article V in his speech meant anything. "He’s fully committed."

    Spicer said that Trump’s presence at a ceremony commemorating the invocation of Article V after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks upon the United States was indication enough that he and the United States are committed to NATO’s mutual defense obligations.

    "If you are standing at a ceremony talking about the invocation of Article 5 after 9/11 and talking about that, that is a pretty clear indication of the support that exists for it," Spicer said. "I am somehat perplexed when you’re at a ceremony that is centered around Article 5 people [that] could expect to hear certain words."

    Article V of the North Atlantic Treaty provides for mutual defense among NATO members under the operating principle that an attack on one nation is an attack on all. The only time Article V has ever been invoked was after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, under which NATO has maintained a military presence in Afghanistan for the past 16 years.

