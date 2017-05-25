Register
21:21 GMT +325 May 2017
    US Attorney General Jeff Sessions

    US Justice Dept. Already Investigating Leaks of Classified Data

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    US Justice Department is already looking into leaks of classified data on the Manchester terror attack.

    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions holds his first meeting with heads of federal law enforcement components at the Justice Department. in Washington U.S., February 9, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    US Justice Chief Sessions to Quiz Four Candidates to Lead FBI
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement on Thursday that the Justice Department is already looking into leaks of classified information to the press following the Manchester terror attack.

    "These leaks cannot be tolerated and we will make every effort to put an end to it," Sessions stated. "We have already initiated appropriate steps to address these rampant leaks that undermine our national security."

    The US media disclosed the name of the attacker and other details about the Manchester, England arena bombing before police were ready to release it. British Prime Minister Theresa May said she plans to address repeated intelligence leaks by US media when she meets with Trump on Thursday.

    Sessions noted in his statement that he spoke to British Home Secretary Amber Rudd about the situation on Wednesday.

    According to the BBC, Greater Manchester Police have stopped passing information about the bomb probe to the United States because of the leaks.

    Tags:
    terror attack, leaked documents, US Justice Department, Jeff Sessions, Manchester, United States
    News

