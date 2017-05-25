Bill Introduced in US Senate Authorizing Military Force Against Daesh

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Senate reaffirmed the country's commitment to defeating Daesh, al-Qaeda and the Taliban.

"Most members of Congress were not yet elected when the debate and vote on the 2001 AUMF took place and it is time for this Congress to fulfill its duty by putting its stamp on the current fight and to reaffirm its commitment to defeating ISIS [Daesh], Al-Qaeda, and the Taliban," Kaine stated.

Earlier, President Donald Trump has tasked the Defense Department to lead the 30-day review of the US strategy to defeat Daesh.

US Department of Defense spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said earlier that Pentagon's reviewed stategy to crush Daesh may include a recommendation for a new Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF).