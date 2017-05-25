Trump's Adviser Kushner Likely to Visit Israel, Palestine - Palestine Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The ambassador also added that the Palestinian and Israeli delegations are expected in Washington next month, as the White House wanted "to learn more about the position of both sides."

"According to the information that I have, Kushner and Greenblatt are planning to visit Palestine and Israel in the coming days, possibly, next week," Abdel Hafiz Nofal said.

According to the ambassador, the Palestinian side does not have high expectations with regard to prospects of moving things forward and relaunching the Israeli-Palestinian peace process in the coming months. The ambassador also pointed out that progress will depend on Russia-US relations.

"We don’t expect a lot. We should wait to see what is going to happen between the United States and Russia. We have to be a little bit patient," Nofal stated.

Earlier this week, as part of his first foreign trip as president, Trump visited Israel and Bethlehem after first traveling to Saudi Arabia. He held meetings with Israeli and Palestinian officials, as well as the Arab leaders who attended the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh over the weekend. During the talks, Trump reportedly urged both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to seek a compromise in order to achieve peace, and put a lot of pressure on both leaders to get to the negotiating table.

Tensions between Israel and Palestine have continued to escalate throughout the years. Palestinians seek the creation of an independent state in the West Bank and Israel's withdrawal from the Palestinian territories it occupied after the Six-Day War in 1967.