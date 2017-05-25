Register
    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump chat as White House senior advisor Jared Kushner is seen in between them, during their meeting at the King David hotel in Jerusalem May 22, 2017

    Trump's Adviser Kushner Likely to Visit Israel, Palestine - Palestine Ambassador

    US President Donald Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner and US envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt may visit Israel and Palestine next week to learn more about current approaches of both sides to the settlement of the regional territorial conflict, the Palestinian ambassador to Russia told Sputnik Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The ambassador also added that the Palestinian and Israeli delegations are expected in Washington next month, as the White House wanted "to learn more about the position of both sides."

    "According to the information that I have, Kushner and Greenblatt are planning to visit Palestine and Israel in the coming days, possibly, next week," Abdel Hafiz Nofal said.

    According to the ambassador, the Palestinian side does not have high expectations with regard to prospects of moving things forward and relaunching the Israeli-Palestinian peace process in the coming months. The ambassador also pointed out that progress will depend on Russia-US relations.

    "We don’t expect a lot. We should wait to see what is going to happen between the United States and Russia. We have to be a little bit patient," Nofal stated.

    Palestinian students supporting the Hamas movement take part in a rally during an election campaign for the student council at the Birzeit University, near the West Bank city of Ramallah on April 26, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ ABBAS MOMANI
    Does Hamas’ Shift on Israel, Abbas’ White House Visit Signal Mid-East Watershed?
    Earlier this week, as part of his first foreign trip as president, Trump visited Israel and Bethlehem after first traveling to Saudi Arabia. He held meetings with Israeli and Palestinian officials, as well as the Arab leaders who attended the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh over the weekend. During the talks, Trump reportedly urged both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to seek a compromise in order to achieve peace, and put a lot of pressure on both leaders to get to the negotiating table.

    Tensions between Israel and Palestine have continued to escalate throughout the years. Palestinians seek the creation of an independent state in the West Bank and Israel's withdrawal from the Palestinian territories it occupied after the Six-Day War in 1967.

