Moscow Calls to End Spreading Fake Information About Russian Ambassador by CNN

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in spring, the US media outlet has called the Russian ambassador a "top spy" and "spy-recruiter" at least five times. According to Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly refuted the allegations of the broadcaster, while the position of Moscow had almost not been cited in the statements made by CNN.

"It seems that if Russian ambassador Kislyak was not mentioned by CNN, the broadcaster's day could be classified as unsuccessful… This is obviously a creation of certain package of information to promote it further… Of course [the Russian position on the issue] has almost not been cited, despite the fact that it was simply a request to stop this flow of absolutely incompetent lies," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman added that the ministry had repeatedly made statements about the "absurdity and ridiculousness" of the news outlet's reports as for Kislyak as they aimed at discreditation of the Russian diplomatic mission's activities.

The issue of alleged contacts between Kislyak and the officials of US President Donald Trump administration came into the limelight in recent months. In February, US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned amid media questioning his alleged ties to Kislyak, with whom he was reported to have discussed sanctions against Russia.

Russian officials, including Zakharova and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted the accusations of Kislyak voiced by US media and officials, saying that he was a diplomat, and not a spy.