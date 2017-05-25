Moscow Calls to End Spreading Fake Information About Russian Ambassador by CNN

"It seems that if Russian ambassador Kislyak was not mentioned by CNN, the broadcaster's day could be classified as unsuccessful… This is obviously a creation of certain package of information to promote it further… Of course [the Russian position on the issue] has almost not been cited, despite the fact that it was simply a request to stop this flow of absolutely incompetent lies," Zakharova said.
The spokeswoman added that the ministry had repeatedly made statements about the "absurdity and ridiculousness" of the news outlet's reports as for Kislyak as they aimed at discreditation of the Russian diplomatic mission's activities.
Russian officials, including Zakharova and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted the accusations of Kislyak voiced by US media and officials, saying that he was a diplomat, and not a spy.
