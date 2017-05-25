Poll: Almost Half of US Voters See Republican Healthcare Bill as Political Stunt

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Almost half of US voters believe the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare was not a sincere attempt to resolve the problem and was largely designed to deliver a political victory, a Monmouth University poll revealed.
"Nearly half of the public (46%) feels the House passed AHCA largely to give Republicans a political win. Just 21% say it was primarily a genuine attempt to fix the health care system," Monmouth University said in a press release accompanying the poll on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the Congressional Budget Office said the new Republican healthcare plan would reduce the budget deficit by $119 billion but it would strip 23 million Americans of health insurance.
All comments
Show new comments (0)