Spy Wars? US Charges 7 People With Stealing Trade Secrets for Chinese Company

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Seven people living in the US state of Texas have been charged with conspiring to steal trade secrets from a US manufacturer of high-performance, naval grade products on behalf of a company in China, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The case involves the development of a technical product called syntactic foam, a strong, light material that can be tailored for commercial and military uses, such as oil exploration; aerospace; underwater vehicles, such as submarines; and stealth technology," the release stated.

The Chinese manufacturer intended to sell syntactic foam to both military and civilian, state-owned enterprises in China — part of a push to meet Beijing's goal of developing its marine engineering industry, the release explained.

Four of the people arrested and charged were US citizens from the state of Texas: Shan Shi, Uka Kalu Uche, Samuel Abotar Ogoe and Johnny Wade Randall.

Also charged were Kui Bo, a Canadian citizen, and Gang Liu, a US permanent resident. All worked on behalf of a Texas-based subsidiary of the Chinese company.

Additionally, charges were filed against Hui Huang, an employee in China who allegedly tasked employees of the US subsidiary to steal the trade secrets.