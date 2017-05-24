US House Strikes Down Resolution to Force Trump to Release Tax Returns

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Republicans in the US House of Representatives blocked a resolution to force President Donald Trump to release his tax returns to Congress, the official record of House floor proceedings showed.

"The American people have the right to know whether or not their President is operating under conflicts of interest related to international affairs, tax reform, government contracts, or otherwise," the resolution says.

The House record showed that members of Congress voted 225 to 187 to table a ruling on whether the resolution qualifies as a privilege of the House.

The House of Representatives must act on a privileged resolutions within two working days.

During the 2016 election, Trump broke the tradition of his predecessors in refusing to make his tax returns public.