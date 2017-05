© AP Photo/ Luis M. Alvarez Tillerson Set to Cut 2,300 Jobs From State Department Under Trump Proposal

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Senate has confirmed John Sullivan as the next Deputy Secretary of State, according to a floor vote on Wednesday.

Sullivan was confirmed in a 94-6 vote. Senators Cory Booker, Tammy Duckworth, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren voted against the nominee.

In 2008-2009, Sullivan served as deputy secretary for the Department of Commerce in the administration of President George W. Bush.