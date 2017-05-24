Majority of US Voters Believe Trump Abusing Powers - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The poll was conducted from May 17-23, with 1,404 voters surveyed nationwide.

"American voters believe 54-43 percent that President Donald Trump is abusing the powers of his office," the poll summary stated.

Additionally, the survey found 55 percent of US voters think Trump fired FBI Director James Comey to derail the investigation into ties between his campaign and the Russian government.

Only 36 percent of those polled said Trump fired Comey because the president lost confidence in his ability to lead the FBI.

"American voters disapprove 54-36 percent of the Comey firing. The firing was an abuse of power, 49 percent say, while 47 percent say it was not an abuse," the poll summary said.

A total of 66 percent of voters favor the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate alleged ties between Trump campaign advisers and the Russian government.