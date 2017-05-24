Podesta Calls Sputnik, RT 'Favored Go-To Sources in White House Press Room'

"We know the Russians are engaged and active, both in the over sense through the use of RT, the Russian Kremlin-sponsored television station, through Sputnik and other information sources, which now seem to be the favored go-to sources in the White House press room," Podesta told The Washington Post during The .
He added that "even" Sputnik and RT "ask tough questions these days, I guess."
Interestingly, by his answer, Podesta, thus, indirectly confirmed numerous Trump's statements on the ongoing "Russia story," which, as he believes, it just an excuse for the Democrats to justify Hillary Clinton's loss in the election she had been predicted to win.
The Democrats had to come up with a story as to why they lost the election, and so badly (306), so they made up a story — RUSSIA. Fake news!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 16 февраля 2017 г.
Earlier, media reports suggested that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is allegedly checking several news sources, including Sputnik and RT websites, over Russia's role in the US presidential election.
This Tuesday, former CIA Director John Brennan stated during a testimony at the US Senate that a collusion between Russian officials and members of US President Donald Trump campaign cannot be confirmed.
"I encountered and am aware of information and intelligence that revealed contacts and interactions between Russian officials and US persons involved in the Trump campaign," Brennan stated. "I don't know and cannot confirm if collusion existed."
The Russophobia trend has become especially evident in the fake news campaign that is designed to counter alleged Russian propaganda. In November 2016, the European Parliament voted in favor of a resolution, which said that Sputnik and RT posed a danger to Europe's unity and called for extra European Commission funding for counter-propaganda projects. It also drew a parallel between the Russian media and the propaganda disseminated by Daesh, a jihadist group outlawed in Russia and numerous other states.
