Pentagon Increases Work With Russia via Deconfliction Channel Amid Raqqa Op

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States and Russia signed the bilateral memorandum of understanding in October 2015 to ensure their flight safety during combat missions over Syria.

"We have had to increase the amount of deconfliction work we are doing with the Russians given the tighter airspace that we are now working ourselves through," Harrigian said.

© Photo: Russian Defense Ministry All You Need to Know About Russia-US Memo on Preventing Incidents Over Syria

Deconfliction zones established between the United States and Russia in Syria are created on a temporary basis for certain operations, Harrigan said.

"They [the zones] are largely temporary."

In November 2016, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which predominately consists of Kurdish fighters, but also includes members of the Syrian Arab Coalition, launched an operation called the Rage of Euphrates in order to seize control over Syrian Raqqa, the de facto Daesh capital, and are now starting the fourth stage of the campaign aimed at liberating the rural areas of Raqqa province from terrorists.