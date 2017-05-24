Trump to Be Tough on NATO Members’ Defense Spending - Tillerson

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump arrived in Brussels on Wednesday to take part in the 2017 NATO summit.

"As the president has said, he really wants participating NATO members to step up and fully meet their obligations of the burden sharing. 2% of GDP was a target they all agreed to," Tillerson said. "I think you can expect the president to be very tough on them, saying ‘Look the US is spending 4%. We’re doing a lot.’"

"The American people are doing a lot for your security for our joint security. You need to make sure you’re doing your share for your own security as well. So I think that’s going to be the core of his message to NATO," Tillerson added.

Trump softened his previous criticism of the alliance but continues to press all NATO members to meet their defense spending pledges.

NATO guidelines recommend member nations spend at least 2 percent of their GDP on defense, but their contributions are ultimately assessed on their own capabilities. Neither the alliance nor member nations pay the United States.