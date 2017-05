WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to the Vatican, the two leaders discussed collaboration between the US government and the Catholic Church, and international problems including the achievement of global peace through political negotiations and inter-religious dialogue.

"We had a fantastic meeting," Trump said when asked about his papal audience. "It was an honor to be with the Pope."

Wednesday's meeting between Trump and Pope Francis in the Vatican's Apostolic Palace lasted for just over 30 minutes.

Trump also met on Wednesday with Italian Prime Minister Pablo Gentiloni, and will head next to Brussels for the 2017 NATO summit.