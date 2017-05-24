Register
    US. army soldiers stand next a military vehicle in the town of Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq, December 27, 2016

    Declassified Doc: US Fails to Monitor $1Bln Worth of Arms Transfers in Mideast

    © REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
    A declassified document, obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, shows that US Army failed to keep accurate records on over $1 billion worth of arms transfers in Iraq and Kuwait, sent under US-Iraqi cooperation agreement, a non-governmental human rights organization said Wednesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The organization drew public's attention to the Department of Defense 2016 report on accountability of the transfers of equipment to the Iraqi Army, which said that the US Army’s 1st Theater Sustainment Command (1st TSC) "did not have accurate, up-to-date records on the quantity and location of [Iraq Train and Equip Fund] ITEF equipment on hand in Kuwait and Iraq."

    "The US Army failed to keep tabs on more than $1 billion worth of arms and other military equipment in Iraq and Kuwait according to a now declassified Department of Defense (DoD) audit," Amnesty International said in a press release.

    The United States will deploy several hundred soldiers over the next four to six weeks to train moderate Syrian militants to fight the Islamic State.
    © AP Photo/ Jake Simkin
    US Arms Supply to ‘Moderate’ Syria Rebels Raises Risk Falling Into Terrorists’ Hands – Moscow
    According to the human rights watchdog, "lax controls and record-keeping within the Iraqi chain of command" resulted in armed groups known for war crimes obtaining weapons and equipment.

    The organization urged all countries selling arms to Iraq to ensure that all necessary measures are taken for the weapons not to fall into the wrong hands.

