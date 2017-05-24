United Airlines’ Boeing 757 Evacuated as Engine Catches Fire During Take-off

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A Boeing 757 of the United Airlines was evacuated as one of the engines caught fire during the take-off attempt at the Newark Airport in New Jersey, the airline said in a statement.

"During taxiing of United flight 1579 from Newark to San Francisco, the tower notified the crew of what appeared to be flames from one of the engines. The crew immediately deployed the slides and evacuated the aircraft," the statement said.

According to the local media, there were 124 passengers on board of the plane, as well as seven crew members.

The airport was closed for a short period of time before reopening after the Port Authority Police Department extinguished the flames and the runway was cleared.

A total of five people suffered minor injuries during the incident, the airport said on Twitter.