Serbian Man Deported From US Over Alleged Role in Bosnia Civil War

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US immigration enforcement deported on Monday a Serbian national wanted for allegedly committing crimes during the 1992-95 civil war in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"A Serbian national wanted for crimes he allegedly committed during his military service during the Bosnian Civil War was removed Monday by officers [ICE] Enforcement and Removal Operations in Miami," the release stated.

© AFP 2017/ MICHAEL KOOREN Radovan Karadzic Found Guilty of Ordering Srebrenica Takeover

Srdjan Bilic, 44, served with a unit in the Army of Republika Srpska that was mixed in assisting in the killing of civilians occurred in the Bosnian town of Srebrenica, the release stated.

Bilic was deported from the US state of Florida on Monday and arrived in Serbia on Tuesday, where he was transferred to Serbian law enforcement, the release noted.

About 8,000 men and boys were executed and 30,000 women and children expelled from the area during the civil war, the release added.