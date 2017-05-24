Register
05:58 GMT +324 May 2017
Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump attends the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., Wednesday, May 17, 2017

    Trump Foreign Aid, Domestic Budget Cuts Spark Criticism, Mild Praise in Congress

    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    US
    Get short URL
    141 0 0

    US President Donald Trump unveiled his first US budget plan on Tuesday, calling for massive cuts to domestic and foreign aid programs along with increases in military spending, which sparked outrage among Democrats and drew lukewarm responses from Republicans.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — White House officials said the $4.1 trillion budget proposal, titled "A New Foundation for American Greatness," would eliminate the budget deficit with $3.6 trillion in cuts to spending over a period of 10 years.

    CRITICISM MIXED WITH MILD PRAISE

    Afghan soldiers prepare to unload a helicopter from a cargo aircraft at Kabul military airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2013
    © AP Photo/ Ahmad Jamshid
    Trump's Budget Requests Extra $700Mln for Afghanistan Air Force Program
    But the draft immediately drew sharp criticism from Democrats and only a lukewarm reception from most Republicans, though some also joined their political rivals in openly rejecting the plan.

    Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Republicans in Congress would likely oppose Trump’s budget over its proposed spending cuts.

    "No wonder that [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell did not embrace the budget. In fact, he distanced himself from it. I think most Republicans will do that too," Schumer said.

    In a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, McConnel said certain proposals in the budget were encouraging, but added that the priorities set out in the draft would serve only as "guideposts" for the Senate Budget Committee when it drafts its own spending plan.

    House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called the budget proposal short-sighted and cruel.

    "President Trump’s budget is a stark showcase of the President’s broken promises to America’s hard-working families," Pelosi said. "It’s a short-sighted and cruel budget that perfectly reflects what Republicans in Congress have been trying to inflict on America for years."

    Even Republicans suggested that the proposed budget was unlikely to gain much traction in Congress.

    Senator John Cornyn noted that Congress routinely drafts its own budget proposals and views any draft put forth by a sitting president as simply an expression of priorities.

    "Almost every budget I know of is basically dead on arrival, including President [Barack] Obama’s," Cornyn told reporters.

    Senator Richard Shelby echoed the same sentiment, but called Trump’s plan a great start.

    US President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 22, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Trump’s Proposed Budget Would Decimate Funding for Clean Water and Air Programs
    "His budget is a great starting point in this process, but it is important to remember that Congress will ultimately take a closer look and decide how best to reprioritize investments and put a stop to wasteful government spending," Shelby said.

    The Trump administration did, however, receive praise from House Speaker Paul Ryan, who said the proposed budget would be more balanced than those put forth by Obama.

    "We can finally turn the page on the Obama era of bloated budgets that never balance," Ryan said. "Trump has proven his commitment to fiscal responsibility with a budget that will grow the economy.

    FOREIGN AID

    In this photo provided by U.S. Air Force, an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016 at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.
    © AP Photo/ U.S. Air Force via AP
    2018 US Defense Budget Includes Additional Funding for ICBM Force Modernization
    The budget proposes to slash State Department and USAID funding by 31 percent to $37.6 billion, eliminating or reducing assistance to foreign countries.

    Among the countries that would see a massive reduction in assistance is Ukraine, with the budget calling for a reduction of aid from $667 million in 2016 to $203 million.

    But the State Department budget request includes $3.1 billion for Israel, the same amount allocated under the 2016 budget, according to a letter from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson accompanying the request.

    "The budget will bolster key US allies to defend our shared interests, including requesting robust support for Israel at $3.1 billion," Tillerson's letter stated.

    US Army soldiers belonging to the 1st Platoon, Able Troop 3-71 Cavalry Squadron and members of the South Carolina National Guard. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Dario Lopez-Mills
    It's Time to Tighten Belts: Trump's Budget Seeks Cuts to Everything But War
    White House officials said the budget would replace the foreign military aid given to countries like Ukraine with loans.

    "We do change a couple of the foreign military programs from direct grants to loans," White House Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney told reporters.

    Senator Ben Cardin criticized the proposed reductions to the State Department, saying the draft signals the retreat of the United States from global affairs.

    "If a budget is a reflection of values, then what the Trump administration values is an American retreat from the world that will make the United States less safe and secure," Cardin said.

    Tillerson noted that the activities and programs in the proposed budget will support the United States’ effort to combat terrorism, illegal migration and trafficking.

    "This budget will also support our efforts to combat corruption and address threats to good governance, which helps level the playing field for American workers and businesses," he added.

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin emphasized that the proposed budget would preserve sufficient funding for the US capacity to impose sanctions.

    The United States will continue to provide funding for relief and assistance, but international organizations should be held accountable for the money they spend, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said in a statement on Tuesday.

    She added that the United States will continue to assert its leadership and influence through foreign aid but the 2018 budget demonstrates that US resources are "not unlimited".

    DEFENSE SPENDING

    The budget calls for a 10 percent increase in military spending, allocating $603 billion to the Department of Defense.

    Senator John McCain said the proposed defense budget increases were insufficient.

    "President Trump’s $603 billion defense budget request is inadequate to the challenges we face, illegal under current law, and part of an overall budget proposal that is dead on arrival in Congress," McCain said.

    Ukrainian Armed Forces receive 141 units of military machinery
    © Photo: President of the Ukraine Press-Service
    Trump’s 2018 Budget Requests $150 Million for Ukraine Security Assistance
    Trump requested more than $700 million for the Afghan forces Blackhawk program. The budget proposal also allocates an additional $262.6 million over 2017 funding levels for fighting Daesh (banned in Russia).

    Under the proposed budget, the US Army requested more than $23 million for the operation of its classified counterintelligence and human intelligence automated reporting and collection system that houses investigative reports, sources and interrogation operations.

    The Army has also requested $91 million for modifications to the Stinger shoulder-fired anti-aircraft weapon.

    In addition, the Army has requested $4 million to improve the military deception tactics and techniques (MILDEC) it uses to mask troop movements.

    Related:

    IMF Sets Administrative Budget for 2018 at $1.1 Billion
    No More Money for Nothing: Trump’s Budget Proposal May Frustrate Ukraine, Others
    Tags:
    criticism, budget, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Between You and Me
    Between You and Me
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok