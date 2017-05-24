Trump’s Record Low Approval Rating Still Higher Than FBI Chief He Fired

Just 40 percent of respondents approved of Comey’s work leading the Bureau, while 60 percent disapproved of the job he did, according to the Hill. The former prosecutor was removed from office on May 9.

As of Friday, Trump’s approval rating had dipped to 41 percent, Sputnik reported, a fraction higher than Comey’s. While the news outlet did not specify the dates the poll was conducted, polling director Mark Penn said the poll was "taken at the height of the Comey frenzy."

In terms of favorability — a measure of popularity — Comey garnered support from a mere 31 percent of survey participants. A pollster told the Hill that Trump "is more in trouble for the way he fired Comey rather than for removing him."

Explanations for Comey’s firing have ranged from mishandling the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of email servers, a failure to comply with a request to shut down the probe into former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, and that the president "faced great pressure because of Russia" that was "taken off" because of Comey’s removal.