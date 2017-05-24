Register
24 May 2017
    Vice President Mike Pence, second from left, and Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy stand as President Donald Trump shakes hands with FBI Director James Comey during a reception for inaugural law enforcement officers and first responders in the Blue Room of the White House, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 in Washington

    Trump’s Record Low Approval Rating Still Higher Than FBI Chief He Fired

    US President Trump Fires FBI Director Comey (54)
    Despite catching flak for how he fired former FBI Director James Comey, President Donald Trump still has better approval ratings among US residents, according to a new Harvard-Harris poll.

    Just 40 percent of respondents approved of Comey’s work leading the Bureau, while 60 percent disapproved of the job he did, according to the Hill. The former prosecutor was removed from office on May 9. 

    As of Friday, Trump’s approval rating had dipped to 41 percent, Sputnik reported, a fraction higher than Comey’s. While the news outlet did not specify the dates the poll was conducted, polling director Mark Penn said the poll was "taken at the height of the Comey frenzy."

    No Source Too Anonymous: As Leaks Pour From White House, Speculation on Russia, Comey, Kushner Rages

    In terms of favorability — a measure of popularity — Comey garnered support from a mere 31 percent of survey participants. A pollster told the Hill that Trump "is more in trouble for the way he fired Comey rather than for removing him."

    Explanations for Comey’s firing have ranged from mishandling the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of email servers, a failure to comply with a request to shut down the probe into former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, and that the president "faced great pressure because of Russia" that was "taken off" because of Comey’s removal.

