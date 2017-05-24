Getting 'Round the 5th: US Senate Intel Committee Subpoenas Flynn's Businesses

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Senate Intelligence Committee has issued subpoenas to the businesses of ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Vice Chairman Mark Warner told reporters.

"Business does not have a right to take a Fifth [amendment], because it’s a corporation. Those subpoenas: one is been served, one is in the process of being served," Warner said on Tuesday.

Warner added that the panel keeps "all options on the table" with respect to Flynn's investigation. Moreover, he stated that the committee has moved forward with the probe.

On Monday, Flynn invoked his Fifth Amendment right under the US Constitution not to provide the panel emails and other documents detailing his relationship with Russian officials as per the committee's subpoena.

Flynn announced a decision to step down in February after it was revealed he misled White House officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, about the extent of his talks with Russian officials. His communications with Russian officials ahead of Trump’s inauguration have been the subject of several Congressional investigations.

The Kremlin denied that Moscow colluded with Trump associates to sway the November 8 election and called the accusations absurd.