02:56 GMT +324 May 2017
    National Security Adviser Michael Flynn sits in the front row before the start of the President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe joint new conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

    Getting 'Round the 5th: US Senate Intel Committee Subpoenas Flynn's Businesses

    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    After US President Trump's former adviser Michael Flynn invoked his Fifth Amendment right under the US Constitution not to provide data to Senate Intelligence Committee investigating his ties with Russian officials, the panel moved on to issue subpoenas to the businesses of the general, which cannot avert giving information to authorities.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Senate Intelligence Committee has issued subpoenas to the businesses of ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Vice Chairman Mark Warner told reporters.

    "Business does not have a right to take a Fifth [amendment], because it’s a corporation. Those subpoenas: one is been served, one is in the process of being served," Warner said on Tuesday.

    Warner added that the panel keeps "all options on the table" with respect to Flynn's investigation. Moreover, he stated that the committee has moved forward with the probe.

    Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn
    © AP Photo/ Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    US Senate Intelligence Committee to 'Vigorously' Pursue Flynn's Testimony
    On Monday, Flynn invoked his Fifth Amendment right under the US Constitution not to provide the panel emails and other documents detailing his relationship with Russian officials as per the committee's subpoena.

    Flynn announced a decision to step down in February after it was revealed he misled White House officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, about the extent of his talks with Russian officials. His communications with Russian officials ahead of Trump’s inauguration have been the subject of several Congressional investigations.

    The Kremlin denied that Moscow colluded with Trump associates to sway the November 8 election and called the accusations absurd.

