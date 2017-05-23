Ottawa Reviewing Needs of Anti-Daesh Coalition to Remain 'Responsible' Partner

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Canada is reviewing needs of the US-led coalition against Daesh terror group (banned in Russia) to make sure its contributions to the fight are relevant, according to Sajjan.

"To be a responsible coalition partner, we review what the needs are of the coalition. That is what we are doing now," Sajjan said during a press briefing in Washington, DC.

The defense minister underscored that it was important to ensure Canada has the right assets in place, and said appropriate funding adjustments will be made.

Sajjan also said he has received no official requests for boosting the number of troops in Afghanistan. In March, Canada extended its current mission in Iraq through the end of June.

"I have not received any official requests for increased troops," Sajjan said during a media availability event in Washington, DC.

Afghanistan has been facing instability for years with government troops fighting against the Taliban, an Islamist terror organization (outlawed in Russia) seeking to establish strict Sharia law regime in the country, as well as other terror groups, including Daesh.

There are 8,400 US troops and 5,000 NATO troops in Afghanistan, and 3,000 additional US troops are considered for deployment.

More than 100,000 US servicemen wre deployed at the height of the war in Afghanistan, according to media reports.

On May 10, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance would decide on increasing its military presence in Afghanistan in the coming weeks.