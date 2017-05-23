White House Says Hearings Show No Evidence of Russia-Trump Campaign Collusion

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The White House said in a statement on Monday that the congressional hearing with former CIA Director John Brennan shows there is no evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, and that even Brennan thinks the leaks to the press about classified information is appalling.
At the hearing, Brennan stated he did not know nor could he confirm if any collusion existed between the Trump campaign and Russia.
The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any allegations of meddling in the democratic process in the United States or any other country, calling the allegations absurd and designed to divert US public opinion from revealed instances of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.
