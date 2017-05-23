Trump US Budget Includes for Border Control, Mexico Wall - Security Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump’s proposed budget for 2018 includes plans to begin construction of a wall along the nation’s southern boundary with Mexico as part $4.5 billion earmarked to implement a series of Trump executive orders to strengthen border security, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"It [the budget] provides $2.7 billion for multi-layered border security, including targeted construction of a wall along the highest-risk areas of the southern border as well as increased staffing and the technology and equipment needed by our workforce on the frontlines," the release stated.

Other parts of the $4.5 billion portion of the budget aim to increase enforcement initiatives, including $1.7 billion for additional law enforcement and support staff, detention beds as well as transportation and other deportation costs, the release explained.

The budget also provides $354 million to support biometric initiatives to help identify individuals entering and leaving the United States, the release noted.

The border security initiative is part of Trump’s proposed $44.1 billion DHS budget, a 6.7 percent increase over 2017 funding, according to the release.