White House Budget Maintains 'Critical Funding to Implement Sanctions'

"President Trump’s budget… prioritizes investments in cybersecurity, and maintains critical funding to implement sanctions, combat terrorist financing, and protect financial institutions from threats," Mnuchin stated.

Mnuchin added that Trump's budget proposal, coupled with comprehensive tax reform, will boost and sustain national economic growth.

In 2014, the United States and its allies accused Moscow of meddling in Ukraine and imposed several rounds of sanctions against Russia. The restrictions targeted Russia's banking, energy and defense sectors.

Russia has repeatedly refuted US allegations and warned that imposing sanctions is counterproductive. Moscow announced in 2014 a food embargo on some products originating in states that had imposed restrictive measures on Russia.

Trump's 2018 budget proposal is projected to slash aid to Ukraine from $667 million in 2016 to $203 million, the US Department of State said in the Congressional Budget Justification on Foreign Assistance released on Tuesday.