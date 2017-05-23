Trump’s Budget to Make US Government Maximize Diplomatic Efforts - Tillerson

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In March, the White House released a blueprint for the fiscal year 2018 budget that proposes to reduce US contributions to the United Nations by nearly 50 percent. The State Department budget’s reduction amounts to 31 percent or $37.6 billion.

"The FY 2018 budget supports the President’s commitment to make the US government leaner and more accountable to the American taxpayer, while maximizing our diplomatic and engagement efforts, including with our international partners," Tillerson stated. "As we advance the President’s foreign policy priorities, this budget will also help lay the foundation for a new era of global stability and American prosperity."

Tillerson noted that the activities and programs in the proposed budget will support the United States’ effort to combat terrorism, illegal migration and trafficking.

"This budget will also support our efforts to combat corruption and address threats to good governance, which helps level the playing field for American workers and businesses," he added.