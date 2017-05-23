Register
19:21 GMT +323 May 2017
    This March 11, 2014 file photo shows CIA Director John O. Brennan speaking in Washington. The CIA's insistence that it did not spy on its Senate overseers collapsed July 31 with the release of a stark report by the agency's internal watchdog documenting improper computer surveillance and obstructionist behavior by CIA officers. Those internal conclusions prompted Brennan to abandon months of defiance and defense of the agency and apologize to Senate intelligence committee leaders.

    Ex-CIA Head Brennan Says Never Been Told by White House to Halt Any Probes

    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief John Brennan said in a congressional hearing on Tuesday he never received requests from the US president to end any existing investigations.

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn and Donald Trump (File)
    © AP Photo/ John Locher
    'Trump Loves Him': US Leader Reportedly Regrets 'Good Man' Flynn's Resignation
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In response to a question what he would do, if the president tells him to halt an ongoing investigation, Brennan stated: "I have never been asked that and, if I was, I certainly would not follow such a directive."

    The question comes after US media claimed that President Donald Trump told former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey to close a probe into ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's ties with Russia.

    Media outlets also claimed on Monday that Trump approached two US intelligence officials suggesting that they should push back on the evidence of his campaign's collusion with Russia.

    Brennan did not characterize Trump’s alleged actions as possible obstruction of justice. The former official explained he had no legal basis to "determine what constitutes the obstruction of justice."

    The White House has refuted the media allegations and stressed that the Trump administration has never had connections with Moscow. Trump argued that the current investigation would ultimately prove that no collusion has occurred during the 2016 presidential election.

    Russia has called the US allegations absurd and intended to deflect public opinion from pressing domestic concerns.

    James Comey, John Brennan, Donald Trump, Michael Flynn, United States
