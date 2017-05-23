Ex-CIA Head Brennan Says Never Been Told by White House to Halt Any Probes

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In response to a question what he would do, if the president tells him to halt an ongoing investigation, Brennan stated: "I have never been asked that and, if I was, I certainly would not follow such a directive."

The question comes after US media claimed that President Donald Trump told former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey to close a probe into ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's ties with Russia.

Media outlets also claimed on Monday that Trump approached two US intelligence officials suggesting that they should push back on the evidence of his campaign's collusion with Russia.

Brennan did not characterize Trump’s alleged actions as possible obstruction of justice. The former official explained he had no legal basis to "determine what constitutes the obstruction of justice."

The White House has refuted the media allegations and stressed that the Trump administration has never had connections with Moscow. Trump argued that the current investigation would ultimately prove that no collusion has occurred during the 2016 presidential election.

Russia has called the US allegations absurd and intended to deflect public opinion from pressing domestic concerns.