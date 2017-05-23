Coats Refuses to Comment on Reports Trump Asked Him to Push Back on Russia Probe

© REUTERS/ Jonathan Drake US Federal Election Commission Could Create Separate Russian Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Monday, the Washington Post claimed citing unnamed sources that Trump approached Coats and National Security Agency Director Adm. Michael Rogers separately asking them to deny any evidence of the Trump campaign's reported collusion with Russia.

"I have always believed that given the nature of my position and the information in which we [Trump, Coats] share, it’s not appropriate for me to comment publicly on any of that, so on this topic as well as other topics I don’t feel it’s appropriate to characterize discussions," Coats told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Neither Coats nor Rogers complied with the request, media reports noted.

Trump has denied allegations that he colluded with the Russian government to affect the US election, and Russian officials have repeatedly called the allegations absurd and stated that Moscow had no intention to meddle in the November 8 election or the country’s domestic affairs.