US Federal Election Commission Could Create Separate Russian Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to Politico, the FEC is particularly focused on whether Russian agents paid for Facebook advertisements that promoted stories targeted at damaging presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

"I think there is potential there for finding a violation, but I don’t want to suggest that I have prejudged anything that could potentially come before me," Weintraub said in an interview with Politico. "If there are US citizens involved in any way in spending foreign money to influence a US election, then that would be something that we could and should pursue."

A number of US congressional committees and the FBI are conducting their own investigations into Russia's alleged role in the US election and ties to President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Russian officials repeatedly denied allegations of meddling in the elections, calling them absurd, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said the Russian government had no official contacts with the Trump campaign during the election.