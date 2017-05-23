New York State to Enhance Security Measures in Wake of Manchester Explosion

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has expressed condolences over the Monday night explosion at UK's Manchester Arena and said that security measures across some locations will be enhanced.

"I am heartbroken by the horrific explosion in Manchester. As a precaution, state law enforcement will step up security and patrols," Cuomo said on Twitter.

© AP Photo/ Peter Byrne Police: 19 Fatalities After Explosion at Manchester Arena (VIDEO)

The blast occurred on Monday night at the end of the concert of US singer Ariana Grande, leaving at least 19 people dead. The police are treating the explosion as a terrorist attack at the moment.

Earlier in the day, the US Homeland Security Department said that there were currently no information to indicate a specific credible threat involving music venues in the country.