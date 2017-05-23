US Defense Firm Worker Pleads Guilty to Selling Satellite Secrets

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to the release, a 49-year-old man pleaded guilty to charges of attempting to sell satellite secrets to an undercover FBI agent posing as a Russian spy.

"Gregory Allen Justice, 49, of Culver City, California, pleaded guilty to federal charges of one count of attempting to commit economic espionage and one count of attempting to violate the Arms Export Control Act," the release said Monday.

According to a plea deal filed in the case, Justice worked on military and commercial satellite programs for a defense contractor with secret clearance.

In exchange for thousands of dollars in cash payments, Justice stole trade secrets from his employer and gave them to the undercover FBI agent.

Justice faces up to 35 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled to take place on September 18.