WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Embassy in London is closely monitoring the attack in Manchester, England and is ready to provide consular assistance to any citizens affected by the event, a Department of State spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The US Embassy in London is monitoring the situation closely," the State Department official stated on Monday. "We stand ready to provide all possible consular assistance should we become aware of any affected US citizens."

Authorities in Manchester, England confirmed 19 have been killed and 50 others injured as a result of an explosion at Manchester Arena amid a concert by US singer Ariana Grande.