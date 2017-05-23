US Senate Intelligence Committee to 'Vigorously' Pursue Flynn's Testimony

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Senate Intelligence Committee will continue to demand former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's testimony despite invoking his right under the Fifth Amendment not to provide materials pursuant to a subpoena, Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr and Vice Chairman Mark Warner said in a joint statement.

"We will vigorously pursue General Flynn's testimony and his production of any and all pertinent materials pursuant to the [Intelligence] Committee's authorities," the two senators stated in the statement on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Flynn invoked his Fifth Amebdment right under the US Constitution not to provide the panel emails and other documents detailing his relationship with Russian officials as per the subpoena.

The Intelligence Committee’s leadership noted they respect Flynn's decision to invoke the Fifth Amendment right not to be a witness against himself, yet expressed disappointment he has made such a move, according to the statement.

On February 13, Flynn announced his resignation as national security adviser after media reported he misled the Trump administration about the extent of his talks with Russian officials. However, Flynn conceded no wrongdoing in his resignation letter.