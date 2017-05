WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Senate confirmed the nomination of Branstad in a 82-13 vote.

Branstad will resign on Wednesday from his role as governor of Iowa, ending his career as the longest-serving US governor.

Branstad has maintained a 30-year friendship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, US Senator Chuck Grassley stated on Monday.

In 1985, Brandstad met Jinping for the first time when he led an agricultural delegation to Iowa, Grassley added.

President Donald Trump’s transition team in December confirmed Branstad had accepted the offer to serve as ambassador.