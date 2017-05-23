Ex-Trump Associates Manafort, Stone Turn Over Papers to Senate Intel Committee

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort and aide Roger Stone have turned over the documents regarding their alleged dealings with Russia, NBC News reported, citing a congressional source.

The committee has also requested documents from Trump campaign’s former foreign policy adviser Carter Page and national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Page has not complied with the request yet, while Flynn has indicated he would invoke the Fifth Amendment which protects his right not to be a witness against himself, according to media reports.

Russian officials refuted the allegations of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and called the accusations Washington's attempts to divert public attention from serious problems in the country.