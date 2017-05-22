Shoo Fly! Melania Swats Away Trump’s Attempt to Hold Hands (VIDEO)

This is the third marriage for The Donald, and judging from the body language here, who knows how long it’ll last.

The couple has come under fire due to the fact that Melania doesn’t presently live with her husband in the White House. Instead, she’s stayed in their New York penthouse with their son Barron, at great expense to US taxpayers, while he finishes out his school year.

The swat heard ‘round the world has many wondering whether the distance between Washington and Manhattan doesn’t serve another purpose for the First Lady.

— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 22, 2017

Haaretz, a left-leaning Israeli news outlet, tweeted “OUCH” with a gif of the video. The netizens took over from there.

— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 22, 2017

​Daily Beast journalist Erin Gloria Ryan quipped, “Melania’s swats serve to expose another Trump lie: when you’re a star, they don’t always let you do it.”