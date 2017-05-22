Tillerson Urged to Prosecute Turkish Security Guards for Attacking US Protestors

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson should arrest, prosecute and jail Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security guards who were caught on video attacking protestors outside the Turkish Ambassador's residence in Washington, DC, 29 US Congressmen said in a letter to Tillerson on Monday.

"Based on the video of the incident, these Turkish security guards should be arrested, prosecuted and jailed," the letter stated. "It is incumbent upon you [Tillerson], as the top diplomat of the United States, to speak out publicly against these actions and, just as importantly, ensure that these men are held fully accountable for their actions."

The congressmen argued the guards responsible for the May 16 attack should be denied diplomatic immunity.

The Turkish embassy released a statement blaming the altercation on the protestors who were supporting the US-outlawed terror group Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Earlier on Monday, the State Department confirmed the Turkish Foreign Ministry had summoned US Ambassador to Turkey John Bass to discuss the violent incident involving the protestors and Turkish security personnel.