US Extends Temporary Protected Status for Haitian Refugees by Six Months

"After careful review of the current conditions in Haiti and conversations with the Haitian government, I have decided to extend the designation of Haiti for Temporary Protected Status (TPS)for a limited period of six-months," Kelly stated in the release.
The extension is effective July 23, 2017 through January 22, 2018, the release added.
Kelly noted that before the expiration of this program, the United States would re-assess the designation for Haiti and determine whether displaced persons from the country would be granted temporary permission to stay in the US.
As the recovery from the devastating 2010 earthquake continues, nearly 98 percent of camps for displaced persons in Haiti have closed, according to DHS.
