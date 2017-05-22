Less Than 1.5% of Non-Immigrants Coming to US Overstay Visa Terms

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of Homeland Security's Customs and Border Protection division found that less than 1.5 percent of non-immigrants who entered the United States during fiscal year 2016 overstayed their visa terms, a press release about a new report said on Monday.

"The report specifies that US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) processed 50,437,278 in-scope nonimmigrant admissions at US air and sea POEs who were expected to depart in FY [fiscal year] 16 — of which 739,478 overstayed their admission, resulting in a total overstay rate of 1.47 percent," the release stated.

© East News/ Kate Holt US Immigration Enforcement Agency Arrests 1,378 in Largest Anti-Gang Operation

Senior Homeland Security Department officials noted that the report does not include individuals entering the United States by land, just those arriving by boat or airplane.

CBP plans to increase the compliance of non-immigrants by using biometric technology, which has been tested in a pilot program in Atlanta, Georgia since June 2016. The biometric technology will soon be rolled out at seven additional airports in the United States, the release added.